Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) with bullish sentiments.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 55.2% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Repare Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals with a $22.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 53.7% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, a 102.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.