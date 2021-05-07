Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and Exelixis (EXEL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and Exelixis (EXEL).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 46.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.33, a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Exelixis (EXEL)

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 42.2% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.43, a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

