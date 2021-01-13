Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 45.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals with a $22.50 average price target, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $21.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Hold rating to BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 48.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and CASI Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $110.00 average price target, implying a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

