Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), Tenet Healthcare (THC) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Catie Powers- October 21, 2020, 8:05 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), Tenet Healthcare (THC) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.4% and a 41.0% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Flexion Therapeutics, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amneal Pharmaceuticals with a $4.63 average price target.

Tenet Healthcare (THC)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tenet Healthcare. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.6% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenet Healthcare with a $29.27 average price target.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 62.6% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and PTC Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.00, a 73.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

