Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) and Galapagos (GLPG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) and Galapagos (GLPG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.4% and a 41.2% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.25.

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Jounce Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Jounce Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Galapagos (GLPG)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.31, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Galapagos with a $141.52 average price target, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

