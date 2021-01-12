Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and Tenet Healthcare (THC).

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 45.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.25.

Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Tenet Healthcare today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.17, close to its 52-week high of $48.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

Tenet Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.40, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on January 5, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $50.00 price target.

