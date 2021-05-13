Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amicus (FOLD), AVEO Pharma (AVEO) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amicus (FOLD), AVEO Pharma (AVEO) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL).

Amicus (FOLD)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz reiterated a Hold rating on Amicus on May 11 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.22, close to its 52-week low of $8.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 44.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Amicus has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.90, which is a 47.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma on May 10 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AVEO Pharma with a $23.00 average price target, which is a 249.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals on May 10 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 48.2% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avadel Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.25, a 134.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.