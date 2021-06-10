Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amicus (FOLD), AstraZeneca (AZN) and Compugen (CGEN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amicus (FOLD), AstraZeneca (AZN) and Compugen (CGEN).

Amicus (FOLD)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on Amicus on June 8. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.58, close to its 52-week low of $8.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 47.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amicus with a $15.67 average price target, which is a 50.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Needham also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on AstraZeneca on June 8. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.5% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AstraZeneca with a $66.00 average price target.

Compugen (CGEN)

In a report issued on June 8, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Compugen, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.82, close to its 52-week low of $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 41.2% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Silverback Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Compugen with a $17.50 average price target, representing a 128.5% upside. In a report issued on June 8, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $19.00 price target.

