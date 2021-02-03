Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN), Zai Lab (ZLAB) and Premier (PINC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN), Zai Lab (ZLAB) and Premier (PINC).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Amgen, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $240.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $269.92 average price target, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Zai Lab (ZLAB)

In a report released today, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Zai Lab, with a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $176.78, close to its 52-week high of $193.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.4% and a 58.2% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Five Prime Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Zai Lab has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.50.

Premier (PINC)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Premier, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Premier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.11, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Benchmark Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $42.00 price target.

