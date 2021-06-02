Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN), Steris (STE) and Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN), Steris (STE) and Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report issued on May 28, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Sell rating on Amgen, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $233.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 51.7% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $245.80.

Steris (STE)

In a report issued on May 28, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Steris, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $188.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 44.2% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Steris has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $231.25, a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $233.00 price target.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

In a report issued on May 31, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $154.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirati Therapeutics with a $233.50 average price target, representing a 47.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $251.00 price target.

