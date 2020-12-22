Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN), Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) and PolyPid (PYPD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN), Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) and PolyPid (PYPD).

Amgen (AMGN)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Amgen today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $220.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 66.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $261.32 average price target, implying a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

In a report released today, David Novak from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Knight Therapeutics, and Ziopharm Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leap Therapeutics with a $4.00 average price target.

PolyPid (PYPD)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Buy rating on PolyPid today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.3% and a 45.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on PolyPid is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

