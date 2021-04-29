Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN), Illumina (ILMN) and Stryker (SYK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amgen (AMGN), Illumina (ILMN) and Stryker (SYK).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Sell rating on Amgen, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $236.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $250.24, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Atlantic Equities also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $200.00 price target.

Illumina (ILMN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte maintained a Hold rating on Illumina on April 27 and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $405.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 81.3% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and NanoString Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Illumina is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $431.36, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Stryker (SYK)

Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar reiterated a Hold rating on Stryker yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $259.58, close to its 52-week high of $268.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Kumar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $276.28 average price target, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

