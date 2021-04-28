Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN), Humana (HUM) and Lantheus (LNTH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amgen (AMGN), Humana (HUM) and Lantheus (LNTH) with bullish sentiments.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Terence Flynn from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Amgen, with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $255.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Flynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Flynn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arvinas Holding Company, Revance Therapeutics, and Johnson & Johnson.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $258.40, implying a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Humana (HUM)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Humana today and set a price target of $460.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $448.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 75.6% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Humana with a $476.14 average price target, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $525.00 price target.

Lantheus (LNTH)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Lantheus today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 71.8% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Organogenesis Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lantheus with a $17.00 average price target.

