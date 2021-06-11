Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN), Exelixis (EXEL) and Curis (CRIS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN), Exelixis (EXEL) and Curis (CRIS).

Amgen (AMGN)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Hold rating on Amgen on June 7. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $244.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $245.29 average price target, implying a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report issued on June 8, Andy Hsieh from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 54.7% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.83, which is a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Curis (CRIS)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Curis today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 52.4% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Curis with a $23.25 average price target.

