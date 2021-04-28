Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN), Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and Stryker (SYK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amgen (AMGN), Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and Stryker (SYK) with bullish sentiments.

Amgen (AMGN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $278.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 58.1% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $252.31, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly & Co today and set a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $179.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.8% and a 48.6% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Horizon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eli Lilly & Co with a $229.60 average price target, which is a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $227.00 price target.

Stryker (SYK)

In a report released today, Drew Ranieri from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Stryker, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $260.14, close to its 52-week high of $268.04.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stryker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $277.46, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

