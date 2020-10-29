Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN), ChemoCentryx (CCXI) and Boston Scientific (BSX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amgen (AMGN), ChemoCentryx (CCXI) and Boston Scientific (BSX) with bullish sentiments.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Geoff Meacham from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Amgen, with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $216.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Meacham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 54.8% success rate. Meacham covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $258.47 average price target, implying a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Chinook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ChemoCentryx with a $75.00 average price target, implying a 45.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 70.8% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Scientific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.64, a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

