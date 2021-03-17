Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN) and Viewray (VRAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amgen (AMGN) and Viewray (VRAY) with bullish sentiments.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Amgen, with a price target of $266.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $240.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 47.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $263.87, a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Viewray (VRAY)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Viewray, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viewray with a $6.33 average price target.

