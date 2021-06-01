Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Amgen, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $236.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 42.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $244.31.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.56.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 47.8% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals with a $10.00 average price target.

