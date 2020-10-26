Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN) and FibroGen (FGEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amgen (AMGN) and FibroGen (FGEN).

Amgen (AMGN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Hold rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $227.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.8% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Coherus Biosciences, Unity Biotechnology, and Wave Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $266.50, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

FibroGen (FGEN)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on FibroGen, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.9% and a 32.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for FibroGen with a $81.00 average price target, a 76.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.