Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN) and Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Amgen (AMGN) and Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Amgen (AMGN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Hold rating on Amgen yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $236.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.8% and a 46.1% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $267.88, implying a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

In a report released yesterday, Jacob Hughes from Wells Fargo downgraded Emergent Biosolutions to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 91.7% success rate. Hughes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emergent Biosolutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.00.

