Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN) and Cooper Co (COO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN) and Cooper Co (COO).

Amgen (AMGN)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Amgen today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $241.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $258.38, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $232.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cooper Co (COO)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $346.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 66.5% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cooper Co with a $344.29 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.