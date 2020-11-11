Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN) and 89bio (ETNB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amgen (AMGN) and 89bio (ETNB) with bullish sentiments.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Amgen, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $241.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $258.69 average price target, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report issued on October 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $284.00 price target.

89bio (ETNB)

Chardan Capital analyst Michael Morabito reiterated a Buy rating on 89bio today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.0% and a 40.0% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 89bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.00.

