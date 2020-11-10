Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Arena Pharma (ARNA) and Endo International (ENDP)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Arena Pharma (ARNA) and Endo International (ENDP).

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

In a report released yesterday, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on AmerisourceBergen, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.26, close to its 52-week high of $109.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 70.3% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Cardinal Health, and IQVIA Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AmerisourceBergen with a $117.00 average price target, which is a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Arena Pharma, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 43.8% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.00, a 40.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Endo International (ENDP)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Hold rating on Endo International yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 34.9% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endo International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, implying a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

