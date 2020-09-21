Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amedisys (AMED), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amedisys (AMED), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) with bullish sentiments.

Amedisys (AMED)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Amedisys today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $233.61, close to its 52-week high of $248.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 71.1% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amedisys is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $258.83, an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $246.00 price target.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $161.09, close to its 52-week high of $171.48.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 52.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Mirati Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.50, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 44.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seres Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.21, implying a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 13, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

