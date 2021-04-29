Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amedisys (AMED), Integra Lifesciences (IART) and Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amedisys (AMED), Integra Lifesciences (IART) and Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO).

Amedisys (AMED)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Amedisys. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $284.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

Amedisys has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $331.25, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Integra Lifesciences. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.80, close to its 52-week high of $77.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 73.7% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Integra Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.88, representing a -2.0% downside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 49.7% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, representing a 296.8% upside. In a report issued on April 19, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

