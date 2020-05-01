Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amarin (AMRN), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amarin (AMRN), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) with bullish sentiments.

Amarin (AMRN)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amarin, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.61, close to its 52-week low of $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 46.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amarin with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 42.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.83, representing a 123.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Corvus Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 36.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50, a 238.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.