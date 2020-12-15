Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amarin (AMRN), ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amarin (AMRN), ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Amarin (AMRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Amarin today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.09, close to its 52-week low of $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 55.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Amarin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, a 92.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ImmunoGen, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 45.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

ImmunoGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.88, a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics, with a price target of $214.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $193.59, close to its 52-week high of $213.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 80.0% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, and Cue Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seattle Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $197.77, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $254.00 price target.

