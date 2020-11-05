Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amarin (AMRN) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Amarin (AMRN) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Amarin (AMRN)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Amarin today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.67, close to its 52-week low of $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 49.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amarin with a $10.70 average price target.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair downgraded Selecta Biosciences to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 56.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.40.

