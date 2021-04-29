Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amarin (AMRN) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amarin (AMRN) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM).

Amarin (AMRN)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Amarin, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

