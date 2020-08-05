Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amarin (AMRN) and Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amarin (AMRN) and Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) with bullish sentiments.

Amarin (AMRN)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amarin. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.03, close to its 52-week low of $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 42.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amarin with a $14.17 average price target, an 116.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Beam Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Beam Therapeutics is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

