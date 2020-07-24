Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG), Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG), Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW) with bullish sentiments.

Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 50.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amag Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $8.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.64, close to its 52-week high of $9.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 53.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocular Therapeutix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.67, implying a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

In a report released today, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Intuitive Surgical, and Lemaitre Vascular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $82.80 average price target, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EW: