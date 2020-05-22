Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) and T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

Catie Powers- May 22, 2020, 9:13 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) and T2 Biosystems (TTOO).

Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 50.8% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amag Pharmaceuticals with a $8.83 average price target, a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on T2 Biosystems, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.65, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 49.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T2 Biosystems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts