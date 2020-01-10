Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) and Palatin Technologies (PTN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) and Palatin Technologies (PTN) with bullish sentiments.

Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amag Pharmaceuticals with a $12.00 average price target.

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.74, close to its 52-week low of $0.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 42.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Palatin Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

