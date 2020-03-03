Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) and Omeros (OMER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) and Omeros (OMER) with bullish sentiments.

Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.09, close to its 52-week low of $6.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 51.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Revance Therapeutics, and Theravance Biopharma.

Amag Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Omeros (OMER)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Omeros today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.59, close to its 52-week low of $11.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 42.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omeros is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.75, representing an 114.0% upside. In a report released today, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.