Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Altimmune (ALT), Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) and TELA Bio (TELA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Altimmune (ALT), Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) and TELA Bio (TELA) with bullish sentiments.

Altimmune (ALT)

Jefferies analyst Kelechi Chikere maintained a Buy rating on Altimmune today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Chikere is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 37.5% success rate. Chikere covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arbutus Biopharma, VBI Vaccines, and Novavax.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altimmune with a $36.50 average price target, a 151.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

In a report released yesterday, Maury Raycroft from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Kezar Life Sciences, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Raycroft is ranked #1424 out of 7400 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kezar Life Sciences with a $13.50 average price target, implying a 98.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

TELA Bio (TELA)

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone reiterated a Buy rating on TELA Bio yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Haemonetics, Cooper Co, and Alcon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TELA Bio with a $19.33 average price target, implying a 38.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

