Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) and Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) and Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) with bullish sentiments.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphatec Holdings with a $20.75 average price target, which is a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Buy rating on Cardiovascular Systems today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 68.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardiovascular Systems with a $47.67 average price target.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Corcept Therapeutics, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Corcept Therapeutics with a $33.50 average price target.

