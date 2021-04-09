Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), Bausch Health Companies (BHC) and KemPharm (KMPH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), Bausch Health Companies (BHC) and KemPharm (KMPH).

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.38, close to its 52-week high of $19.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 56.3% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Alphatec Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.75, which is a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 52.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Bausch Health Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.58.

KemPharm (KMPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Hold rating on KemPharm today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 52.2% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KemPharm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

