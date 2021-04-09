Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) and Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) and Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) with bullish sentiments.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.38, close to its 52-week high of $19.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Globus Medical, and Stereotaxis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphatec Holdings with a $20.75 average price target, implying a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang reiterated a Buy rating on Repare Therapeutics today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Repare Therapeutics with a $50.50 average price target.

