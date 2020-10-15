Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) and Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) and Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) with bullish sentiments.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.97, close to its 52-week high of $11.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphatec Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.40, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on October 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Nurix Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 48.7% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Nurix Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.