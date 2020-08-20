Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN).

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.87.

Wittes has an average return of 2.9% when recommending Alphatec Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is ranked #800 out of 6895 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphatec Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.00, which is a 56.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Hold rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 51.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.68, a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

