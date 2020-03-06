Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) and BioCryst (BCRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) and BioCryst (BCRX) with bullish sentiments.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -3.0% and a 34.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Alphatec Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.17, an 87.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

BioCryst (BCRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on BioCryst today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 43.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

BioCryst has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

