Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) and Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) and Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) with bullish sentiments.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.0% and a 20.0% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Sigilon Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.07, close to its 52-week low of $15.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 46.5% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Travere Therapeutics, and Stoke Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sigilon Therapeutics with a $62.00 average price target.

Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

In a report released today, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Kazia Therapeutics, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.98.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 53.5% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Gritstone Oncology.

Kazia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.