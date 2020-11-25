Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Medtronic (MDT) and Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Medtronic (MDT) and Dicerna Pharma (DRNA).

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 41.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.08, implying a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Medtronic (MDT)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Hold rating on Medtronic today and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.06, close to its 52-week high of $122.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 66.1% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medtronic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.78.

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

In a report released today, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 48.6% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.80, a 47.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

