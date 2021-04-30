Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Humana (HUM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Humana (HUM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

BMO Capital analyst Do Kim maintained a Hold rating on Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $174.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $142.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $171.21, implying a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 43.3% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.85, implying a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Humana (HUM)

In a report released today, Matthew Borsch from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Humana, with a price target of $485.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $445.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Borsch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 58.8% success rate. Borsch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Humana is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $485.33, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $431.00 price target.

