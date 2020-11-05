Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Compugen (CGEN) and BioCryst (BCRX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Compugen (CGEN) and BioCryst (BCRX).

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 43.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $163.30 average price target.

Compugen (CGEN)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Compugen, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 44.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compugen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

BioCryst (BCRX)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on BioCryst. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioCryst with a $8.08 average price target.

