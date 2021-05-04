Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Community Health (CYH) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Community Health (CYH) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC).

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report issued on April 29, Luca Issi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.3% and a 17.6% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $171.40, which is a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

Community Health (CYH)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Community Health on April 30 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and The Ensign Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Community Health with a $10.00 average price target, implying a -10.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

RBC Capital analyst Douglas Miehm maintained a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies on April 29 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Miehm is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Miehm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Medical Facilities, and Oncolytics Biotech.

Bausch Health Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00, a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

