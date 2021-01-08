Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), AngioDynamics (ANGO) and Medtronic (MDT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), AngioDynamics (ANGO) and Medtronic (MDT).

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 51.7% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $161.71 average price target, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on AngioDynamics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.57, close to its 52-week high of $19.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 53.4% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AngioDynamics with a $18.00 average price target.

Medtronic (MDT)

The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.70, close to its 52-week high of $122.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 56.7% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.26.

