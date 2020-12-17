Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) with bullish sentiments.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $138.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 47.7% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.92.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Leah R. Cann initiated coverage with a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.11, close to its 52-week low of $5.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology, and CTI BioPharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on X4 Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.