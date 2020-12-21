Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) with bullish sentiments.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $142.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 46.9% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.23, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.65, close to its 52-week high of $40.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.8% and a 77.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oric Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

