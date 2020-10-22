Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Omeros (OMER)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Omeros (OMER) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Hold rating to Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 36.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $164.73 average price target.

Omeros (OMER)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Omeros today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.96, close to its 52-week low of $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 38.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omeros is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.25.

